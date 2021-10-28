Pittsfield's Mark Belanger posthumously awarded Curt Flood Award by Major League Baseball Players Association

Mark Belanger was a slick-fielding shortstop who played 18 seasons in the Major Leagues, helping players on his teams get to postseason play and win a World Series championship. What the Pittsfield native did off the field might be a legacy that lasts much longer.
"What he did, more than anything else, was to make certain that the players were well-represented, well-educated and well-served. He basically defined the role of a former player on a permanent sports union staff," said Don Fehr, who was executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1983 to 2009. "I could not have asked for a better partner when I took over as executive director.
"He was invaluable."
Belanger, who was a player representative with the Baltimore Orioles, and then as the first former player to work in the union office, is the 2021 recipient of the Curt Flood Award, given to “a former player, living or deceased, who in the image of Flood demonstrated a selfless, longtime devotion to the Players Association and advancement of players’ rights.”
The award was one of many given out by the players association. The announcement of Belanger winning the award was made on ESPN's 6 p.m. "SportsCenter" on Thursday. The association's awards also acknowledge the players of the year in the National and American leagues, the outstanding pitcher, player and rookie in both leagues, along with the comeback player of the year.
Belanger, who passed away in 1998 at age 54, was hired by Fehr as a special assistant in 1983, the year after Belanger retired from Major League Baseball. Belanger, who played for the Orioles and the Los Angeles Dodgers, was the Orioles' player representative from 1977 until he went to the Dodgers. He was the assistant player representative from 1971 until 1977, when Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson retired from the player representative position and from the game.
In a phone interview with The Eagle, Fehr was asked for a few quotes on Belanger being unanimously voted on for the award. Said Fehr: "A couple of quotes? That's like a 50-page chapter in a book."
"Let me just put it this way. There is this belief that a lot of people have that the [Major League Baseball Players Association] consists of professional staff and the players are just sort of out there taking direction, or however you want to put it. It isn't that way at all," Fehr said.
"Mark was very active in union affairs as a player, very knowledgeable and very concerned, and very influential. When he came on staff, he came on staff at the request of the players to be their eyes and ears and voice in connection with internal staff deliberations and decisions, a role he fulfilled from the beginning of 1983 until he passed away some 15 years later."
The nominating committee, made up of seven former and current players association executives, unanimously selected Belanger, who became a confidant of former executive directors Miller, and then-general counsel Fehr, as a player. The committee’s nomination was seconded unanimously and passed.
Curt Flood battled Major League Baseball and former commissioner Bowie Kuhn for free agency in the aftermath of his being traded by the St. Louis Cardinals to the Philadelphia Phillies in 1970. While Flood lost the case, Flood vs. Kuhn, in a 5-3 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that upheld Major League Baseball's antitrust exemption and the reserve clause that bound players to the franchise that originally signed them, five years later, an arbitrator ruled in favor of the interpretation of the reserve clause by the players association. That opened the door to free agency for players.
Belanger's brother, Al, said Mark would have been thrilled with the honor, and the family is ecstatic.
"We are extremely proud, and we think he deserves it because of all the work he's done for the ballplayers and the players association," Al Belanger said. "It was a job he liked."
With the players association, Belanger was front and center during players' strikes in 1980, 1981, 1985 and 1994.
Steve Rogers is the players association's special assistant for player benefits and the career development program, a post he assumed after a 13-year big-league career with the Montreal Expos. The first eight years of Rogers' career coincided with the final eight of Belanger's.
"It is clearly an award going to possibly, probably, the player that most embodies the sacrifice and what's best for the players is what's going to happen," Rogers said. "It's just a dedication to the cause of the players, and that's what he brought."
Rogers was a teammate of Belanger's off the field. He also was a teammate of Dalton's Jeff Reardon with the Expos from 1981 to 1986.
"I think Mark was elected the American League pension rep within a year of my having been elected the National League pension rep in the '76 and '77 area. Mark was a well-known, well-established shortstop and player on the great Baltimore teams when I first really had an opportunity to get to know him, while we both sat on the pension committee," Rogers said.
"Mark was exactly what you see, exactly the way you would describe 'What you see is what you get.' There wasn't anything that you had to guess at. Mark was very strong-willed and strong-opinionated. The one thing he brought to the pension committee during those early days was an absolute dedication to do right by the players, because it was their money."
Belanger made his Major League debut Aug. 7, 1965. He played on four World Series teams with the Orioles, winning a World Series championship in 1970, when they beat the Cincinnati Reds. He was on the field when the "Miracle" New York Mets won the World Series in 1969, and when the Orioles lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1971 and 1979.
Belanger, the best defensive shortstop of his era, also won eight Gold Gloves, signifying the best defensive player at his position.
"There's nobody else in his class, not even close," Lauren Rich said of Belanger's work with the players association. "Mark was very, very instrumental in negotiations as a player rep for his entire career. His career spanned [Hall of Fame inductee] Marvin Miller's tenure, and he was very active in the players association during that period.
"He was one of the leaders of the 1981 strike that really was the first effort by the players to show their muscle in terms of wanting to retain a free agent market for their services. On staff, he was the leading former player on staff. When I came on board in 1984, he was the only former player on staff."
Rich was an attorney with the players association for 14 years starting in 1994. She now lives in Atlanta, where she had been an attorney with the National Labor Relations Board.
"I was really not a baseball fan when I went to work for the baseball players association. I was a labor lawyer, and that's why I was hired. I read a lot about Mark as a player, and I knew a lot about Mark as a player, certainly in the 14 years that I worked there, and I know that he was meticulous.
"He was an artist in terms of how he approached his preparation," she said, "and he was exactly the same when I worked with him on staff at the players association. That's exactly how he approached his work."