Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer will present her "State of the City Address" Monday at noon. 

PITTSFIELD — Just after noon Monday, Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer will present her 2021 “State of the City Address.”

There are several ways to tune in and watch the talk, which starts at noon and is scheduled to run for half an hour.

Cable TV customers in Pittsfield can watch the address on Pittsfield Community Television (PCTV), Channel 1303.

It will also be broadcast at WTBR-FM 89.7 and can be found on PCTV Select for Roku and Apple devices, according to the mayor’s office.

Online, views can catch Tyer’s speech at the Pittsfield TV Facebook page (www.facebook.com/pittsfieldtv) and on The Berkshire Eagle’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/berkshire.eagle).

