In a march from Fenn Street to Pittsfield Cemetery, Pittsfield veterans and city workers honor the fallen

PITTSFIELD — A crowd gathered at Pittsfield Cemetery on Monday, but there was no burial to be seen. Instead, a picture of one was painted with words.

“Four soldiers tall and straight, wearing full dress blue, sadness on their faces,” said Paul Tagliaferro, speaking into a microphone to the crowd. “And a bugle, playing taps.”

Tagliaferro was reciting lines of poetry that he wrote around the famous song played at military funerals. He continued on, with each stanza ending in the same refrain.

“Fifty stars in a field of blue and stripes of red and white on a casket — and a bugle, playing taps,” Tagliaferro recited. “Tears upon the pavement and a woman dressed in black, crying for her son — and a bugle, playing taps.”

The poem reading was part of a ceremony honoring those who gave their lives in the United States military for Memorial Day.

In a procession from Fenn Street to the Pittsfield Cemetery, flagbearers and color guards stepped and vehicles rolled as the Pittsfield High School marching band played patriotic songs. Along the way, people on the sidelines used the parade as an educational opportunity.

“Paying respect to people that have served,” was the lesson for Gayle Murphy, who was there with her children, 8-year-old Leah and 6-year-old Jack.

She took the opportunity to instill values of patriotism; she had just finished explaining the missing in action flag to the kids as the parade started.

“Getting to see our Daddy in the parade,” was the highlight for Leah and Jack. Their father, Pittsfield Police Sgt. JP Murphy, rode along in the parade.

For Daniel Wroldson, age 6, the highlight of the day was “mostly the flags”; he was waving one with his older brother Charlie. Standing near Dottie’s on North Street, Charlie had the day’s meaning in mind as he waved his.

“I kind of wanted to represent all the soldiers,” said Charlie, age 9. “I know a lot of the wars that they fought in.”

Charlie cited the Revolutionary War and the Civil War as two off the top of his head. The brothers said they also enjoyed getting to hear the Pittsfield High School marching band as they came down the street. They have attended the parade every year they’ve been alive, according to their father, Erik.

“I think it’s kind of a tradition,” Charlie said.

Walking down North Street, 16-year-old Jack Neiner could be found in some unusual attire: a nearly complete replica of a World War II military uniform. The outfit has been strung together piecemeal from several trips to antique shops and flea markets, he said. He’s been gathering the pieces since July of last year.

All four of Neiner’s great-grandfathers served in World War II, and some of the pieces of the uniform are borrowed from them. Neiner was there with his family, including his parents, John and Karen Neiner, who attend the parade every year.

The Neiners see the parade as an “extension of the classroom”; a place where they can teach lessons about veterans and military service to their homeschooled children. They’ve seen the parade change in size and length over the years — all the more reason for them to come and cheer loudly, they said.

“When you see a veteran stop and smile at you,” Karen Neiner said, offering her reason for attending. “You don’t know what their story is, but you know they’ve sacrificed.”

The parade continued from downtown to the Pittsfield Cemetery, where a ceremony was held with city leaders. Mayor Linda Tyer delivered a keynote address, accompanied by her father, Lawrence Casey, and her stepmother, Pamela Casey, both veterans of the U.S. Air Force.

A number of veterans groups participated, including Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 448 and American Legion Post 68 of Pittsfield, American Legion Post 155 of Dalton, the Marine Corps League, the Disabled American Veterans, Italian American War Veterans, Jewish War Veterans and Soldier On. The color guards for the Berkshire Sheriff’s Office and Pittsfield Fire Department also marched in the parade.

Members of those veterans groups tossed a poppy into an urn as the names of veterans who have died in the last year were read aloud by Jim Clark and Amanda Bates of the city Veteran's Services Department. A volley was fired off in honor of the fallen, and taps was played.

In her speech, Tyer commemorated the experience of military families who have suffered the loss of their loved ones.

She also invoked the experience of her father, who would count the fighter jets taking off and returning from his base in Thailand during the Vietnam War to know “who was lost, who needed prayers, and whose family might be crushed by grief.”

Tyer said that spending the time on Memorial Day to honor those who gave their lives was imperative, but more support for veterans was needed.

“We owe them more than just one or two days a year,” Tyer said in her speech. “Our veterans deserve safe, dignified housing, world-class health care, access to mental health services and recovery programs. And they deserve an education so they can continue to provide for themselves and their families.”