Pittsfield mother receives used car thanks to Good News Garage donation

PITTSFIELD — A city mother has been gifted a used car through a vehicle donation nonprofit.
Ladorya Green was awarded a 2005 Subaru Legacy from Good News Garage, which gives used vehicles to Massachusetts residents through a partnership with the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission.
The vehicle was donated to Good News Garage by a "generous New Englander."
“While we can’t solve the car and chip shortage, we can certainly help some of those who are being hit the hardest,” Cash Cranson, director of operations at Good News Garage, said in the release. “But we can’t do it alone. Our ability to help is limited by the number of car donations we receive. During this difficult time, choosing to donate your car is an act of kindness and compassion that makes a huge, immediate impact.”
Good News Garage said the need for donated vehicles is at a "critical level," as donations are down this winter and being outpaced by the demand and need for reliable used cars.