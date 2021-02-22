PITTSFIELD — Municipal buildings will reopen to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a few hours, beginning this week.
Starting this week, residents can visit municipal buildings including City Hall and the offices at 100 North St. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or by appointment, the city said in a news release.
The Berkshire Athenaeum, however, will continue offering lobby service from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
And the Council on Aging will also maintain its existing schedule, according to the Monday news release.
Residents and businesses can still use the secure drop box behind City Hall and connect with city staff by calling 413-449-5600.
Municipal buildings had been closed due to the pandemic.