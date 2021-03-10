After the easing of the pandemic, the shift toward remote work is expected to endure to some extent, especially in Pittsfield.
Moody’s Analytics has identified metro areas most likely to emerge winners and losers from potentially millions of people moving to other locations to enjoy the blessings of remote work, USA Today reported. It found that Northeast cities are most vulnerable to an exodus of residents while places like Pittsfield are most likely to gain.
“People are now free to choose where they live detached from where they work,” said Moody’s economist Dante DeAntonio.
Last year, about 32 percent of the workforce was remote, DeAntonio noted. A Gartner survey of HR leaders at 130 companies in December found that 90 percent plan to let employees work remotely at least some of the time even after much of the population is vaccinated. And 13 percent of executives say they’ll close their offices for good, according to a PricewaterhouseCoopers survey conducted Nov. 24-Dec. 5.
To identify cities that stand to gain from the remote work shift, Moody’s homed in on those with a relatively low cost of living and high quality of life, with Pittsfield among them.
“The vibrant art community in Pittsfield, the heart of the Berkshires, has lots of green space. It’s at the 53 percentile in affordability and 90.2 percentile in quality of life,” the report noted.