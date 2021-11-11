Pittsfield native, a front line health care worker, honored at Bruins game

As part of Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Night, staff from @MassGenBrigham came together to participate in a special puck delivery before the game – ending with Katie Bradley, a charge nurse for Brigham & Women’s Connors Center for Women & Newborns. pic.twitter.com/mCIHBIzIyA— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 10, 2021
A Pittsfield native was honored Tuesday night before a Boston Bruins game for her service as a health care worker during the pandemic.
Katie Bradley, a charge nurse for Brigham & Women's Connors Center for Women and Newborns in Boston, was recognized for her service as part of "healthcare hero appreciation night." Bradley currently lives in Boston but is originally from Pittsfield.
She participated in a special puck delivery before the game against the Ottawa Senators with other health care workers. Each honoree passed the puck on to the next one, ending with Bradley, who delivered the puck to the game officials, according to a news release from the Bruins.
"Even though Bradley's floor was turned into a COVID intake during the pandemic, her staff has raised over $7,000 for Ovarian Cancer research in the past few months," the release stated.