Matt Cusson, renowned singer and musician from Pittsfield, nominated for Grammy Award for arrangement of Bee Gees hit

Matt Cusson was chasing his 2-year-old daughter Lila around his home yesterday around noon, taking care of her by himself while his wife, Lisa Lakatos-Cusson, was at work.
Being a father is a full-time job, and in that instant, required his full attention. So he missed the first call he got around that time. And the second. And the third. And the deluge of text messages that would soon flood his phone.
Cusson, a renowned singer and musician born and raised in Pittsfield, finally saw what all the commotion was about a few minutes later. It was the beginning of the most surreal 24 hours of his life.
Cusson was just nominated for a Grammy Award. His phone hasn’t stopped ringing since.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” he said. “I don’t know if it will sink in. … It’s nice to be recognized by the best musicians in the world.”
Cusson, now a Williamstown resident, was nominated alongside a cappella group Kings Return for their version of “How Deep Is Your Love,” a hit single from the Bee Gees that was originally released in 1977. The Grammy Awards will be presented during a ceremony Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
The text messages were good tidings from the extensive network of musicians that Cusson has collaborated with over the years, including jazz saxophonist Dave Koz, members of James Taylor’s band and an array of artists across genres.
The tune that might be worth its weight in phono gold has humble beginnings.
“I did this arrangement in my parent’s den with half a setup,” Cusson said.
Cusson had just moved back from Connecticut, staying with his parents after his daughter was born to get some family support as he was looking for a place to move in the Berkshires. Gabe Kunda, one of the group’s members, reached out to see if Cusson could arrange the track.
It took him about four or five days to write the arrangement himself, going through his typical process.
“I hear it in my head — at least how I want the vibe to be,” Cusson said.
Then, he sings through it to get an idea of how it sounds and maps it out on his piano. He’ll send the “blueprints” to whoever he’s collaborating with, and they’ll get back to him with feedback. Usually it’s straightening out a complicated melody or tailoring the arrangement to the artists performing it.
He couldn’t be happier with the way Kings Return handled the arrangement.
“They just made magic of it,” Cusson said.
He went on to say that Kings Return were some of the most talented and nicest human beings on Earth, and that he was glad to be collaborating with artists like that at this point in his career.
To say that Cusson grew up in a musical household is an understatement. His mother, Patricia Cusson, was a piano teacher with 60 students — as he recalls, he woke up with music in the house every day. His father, Craig Cusson, was a choir director and wrote the alma mater for Berkshire Community College — the very same anthem that he would sing when he graduated from there.
The house was always alive with some kind of tune, with his family playing a heady brew of Miles Davis, Billy Joel and Stevie Wonder records as he was growing up, courtesy of his father, brother Shaun and sister Kelly Cusson respectively.
The Berkshires influenced him quite a bit growing up, too. He remembers singing at Cherry’s open mic nights in Lenox, playing the lead in the school play at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School when he was just 15, and he regularly turns to his vocal teacher in Great Barrington, Judy Gray, for guidance.
For Cusson, it’s been a lifetime of music. His brother Shaun Cusson, remembers his brother singing before he could talk and playing the drums with spoons on kitchenware.
“I’m half in shock because it’s such an amazing accomplishment for him,” Shaun Cusson said. “But I’m also half in shock because it’s taken so long. He’s a genius.”
Shaun Cusson said the family couldn’t be prouder.
The news of the nomination was a moment Matt Cusson will always remember, but he says one small thing could have made it even better.
“One thing I wish I could have changed is that my wife was here when it happened,” Cusson said.
Cusson said that even as this new chapter of his life starts, the most important thing in his life is his family. His wife and daughter are the steadiest fixture in his life, as he goes through tour dates that have taken him to 10 cities in the last two weeks and the “whirlwind” that accompanies a Grammy nomination.
“When I’m having those musically discouraging days, they’re the ones that make me smile and laugh,” Cusson said.
Cusson will begin preparing his nomination campaign with Kings Return in the next few weeks. For now, he’s enjoying the moment.
“I think I posted yesterday, 'Thank you to everyone I’ve ever met,’ ” he said. “Because I don’t even know where to begin.”