How a Berkshires-born candidate got in the middle of Virginia's abortion access fight

PITTSFIELD — Ben Litchfield, who was born in Berkshire County 35 years ago, announced in February he was going to run for Virginia’s state Senate. At the time, he highlighted issues like jobs, transportation and education.
That has changed in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Instead of being a local race focused on local issues, it has become a national race and a referendum on the movement of the far right to restrict abortion access,” said Litchfield.
Roughly an hour after the court’s decision was made public, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, released a statement saying “Virginians wanted fewer abortions.” He later clarified he would seek to ban most abortions after 15 or 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Virginia’s Senate is split 21-19 in favor of Democrats. However, one Democrat senator, Joe Morrissey, has said his Catholic convictions would make him consider the 20-week limit. In a tie, Lt. Gov Winsome Earle-Sears would be expected to vote in favor of restrictions.
Litchfield said that the Supreme Court’s decision has energized voters to go to the polls.
“Voters are very motivated to come out and defend their rights. They feel like this isn’t a race where they can sit on the sidelines,” said Litchfield.
It has been just a week since the Supreme Court’s decision, but Litchfield has noticed heightened emotions. “A lot of people are very scared [and] nervous,” he said. “Many women have told me that it was upsetting for them, to wake up with fewer rights than the rights they had when they went to bed.”
While Litchfield is “solidly pro-choice,” he said he thinks carefully about how to engage in conversations with pro-life voters, rooting his argument in freedom. “I try to come to some understanding that we live in a society where people can disagree, and that in order to live in that kind of society, we have to respect the choices of individual people,” he said.
“They wouldn’t want me meddling into their private religious choices,” said Litchfield. “I don’t believe it’s right for them to impose their religious views on other people and restrict choice when it’s just a deeply personal decision.
“Abortion is a form of healthcare, and a lot of medications that are abortion-inducing can also be used to treat other things like heart disease," he said.
Matt Strickland and Tara Durant, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, are Litchfield’s two potential opponents for the newly drawn 27th district. Both are pro-life. Strickland is a business owner who became famous for opposing COVID-19 restrictions. According to his website, he is “100 percent pro-life. NO exceptions.” Durant voted in favor of stripping away abortion access from women receiving Medicare.
“If I had to pick someone to run against, I think Mr. Strickland would be that person because he is so extreme. That said, Delegate Durant is no moderate,” said Litchfield. “I think both of them are out of touch with the average voter in our district and would push Virginia in a direction that voters do not want to go.”
Litchfield said that growing up in the Berkshires drew him into politics. “As a kid, a lot of my classmates in elementary school had parents that worked at General Electric. When GE started to pull out of the Berkshires, they all lost their jobs,” said Litchfield. “I remember conversations about feeling insecure and trying to find work and how the community was going to build back.”
Litchfield said he comes from a difficult background which led to people doubting him. “I was raised by my mom in a trailer park,” he said. Litchfield’s father was a mechanic who, after suffering a work-related injury, became addicted to painkillers. He graduated from Wahconah Regional High School in 2005 and left the Berkshires to attend George Washington University. He later graduated from Howard University’s School of Law in 2013.
He said his background is rare among the lawyers with whom he works. He feels he owes his success in part to his public school teachers and community leaders.
“I thought it was important to show the community that helped me get where I am, that I am doing okay and we’re all going to do okay,” said Litchfield. “It seemed right to reach out to the hometown paper and say we’re down here in Virginia crushing it.”