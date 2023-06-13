The EPA stopped studying the health effects of noise pollution 40 years ago. Now a Pittsfield resident is suing the agency

PITTSFIELD — A city resident is suing the Environmental Protection Agency to force it to crack down on harmful noise pollution that she says the EPA neglected to regulate for more than four decades.

Jeanne M. Kempthorne, a retired federal prosecutor and activist, joined Concord-based nonprofit Quiet Communities last week in filing the civil suit against the agency and its administrator, Michael S. Regan.

Kempthorne and the nonprofit are seeking a court order forcing the EPA to do its job by resuming the study of noise and to work with other agencies to create noise control standards. They also are asking for costs and attorneys' fees.

The lawsuit, filed June 7 in U.S. District Court in Washington, says that in 1982, the EPA stopped studying the health effects of noise pollution and a program to develop ways to protect the public from it — a Congressional mandate from a decade earlier.

After Congress enacted the Noise Control Act in 1972, the EPA had begun research and issued some reports — one being a proposal to make jets quieter — but then in 1982 closed its Office of Noise Abatement and Control after it was defunded during President Ronald Reagan’s administration.

Six presidents later noise pollution continues unregulated. This, the lawsuit says, leaves citizens and towns to fend for themselves when confronted by excessive noise.

“Since 1977, EPA has failed to identify new major sources of noise as required [by the law],” the court document says, adding that it also failed to help the government buy quieter equipment.

The EPA, it continues, “missed by over forty years,” a deadline for regulating four products identified by the agency as “major sources of noise in the reports published the 1970s: power lawn mowers, truck transport refrigeration units, pavement breakers, and rock drills.”

Advances in technology and new products are available, the plaintiffs say, but no one is mandating their use.

Administrator Regan and the U.S. Attorney General did not respond to a notice sent on March 17 by the plaintiffs alerting them to these violations of the noise act, nor has Regan acted to turn the situation around, the lawsuit says.

Kempthorne, who most recently served as chief of appeals for Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington, and other members of Quiet Communities say they suffer from a host of problems due to excessive noise, including medical and economic harms.

Both Kempthorne and Quiet Communities' President Jamie Banks referred questions to their lawyers, citing the litigation. Through a spokesperson, the EPA also declined comment for the same reason and did not answer questions about why, in four decades, the agency did not seek to restore the money to do this work.

'Countless health effects'

The Quiet Communities nonprofit advocates for noise control to protect health and the environment in various spheres, including aviation, lawn care, roads and hospitals. The group has 250 active members, said one of its attorneys, Sanne Knudsen, and engages with thousands of other people across the U.S.

A slew of research papers have tied excessive noise to heart disease and other health problems. Apart from hearing loss, noise pollution disrupts sleep and causes ”countless health effects,” according to the EPA.

On the agency’s website, noise pollution is listed under the agency’s umbrella for the Clean Air Act and its Office of Noise Abatement and Control — the program that was stripped of funding in 1982.

“The air around us is constantly filled with sounds,” the website says, “yet most of us would probably not say we are surrounded by noise. Though for some, the persistent and escalating sources of sound can often be considered an annoyance. This 'annoyance' can have major consequences, primarily to one’s overall health.”

It's the first lawsuit demanding the EPA do what Congress mandated, said Knudsen, an attorney with the Regulatory Environmental Law & Police Clinic at University of Washington School of Law in Seattle.

Because the EPA has shirked its responsibilities, Knudsen said, the burden for dealing with noise pollution has fallen to residents who "are left to try to convince their neighbors, local government, state government that noise is even a problem."

The lawsuit also says the EPA never followed through with its own rule to update 1979 labeling regulations for hearing protection devices, nor with its Quiet Communities Program projects.

