Fire departments in Pittsfield and North Adams will each receive a slice of $2 million the state made available for fire education grants for children and older adults.
The Berkshire communities are among the 235 Massachusetts cities and towns that received the Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E) and Senior SAFE grants, according to a press release issued Monday by Jennifer Mieth of the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.
“The S.A.F.E. and Senior SAFE grants represent a smart investment in fire safety,” said Public Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Thomas Turco in the release. “Youngsters and older adults are historically at greater risk in house fires, but that risk can be reduced through the targeted outreach, education, and awareness programs these grants help to fund.”
The Pittsfield Fire Department received a $6,380 S.A.F.E grant and a $2,880 Senior SAFE grant.
The North Adams Fire Department received a $4,692 S.A.F.E grant and a $2,480 Senior SAFE grant.
For a full list of grant recipients go to https://www.mass.gov/doc/fy21-safe-and-senior-safe-program-grant-awards/download.