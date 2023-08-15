This Pittsfield nurse and her family were on their way to a vacation in Hawaii. Now, they're staying to help victims of the wildfires in Maui

KIHEI, MAUI, HAWAII — For Nicole and Lee Nagata, a family vacation has turned into a mission to support the residents of Maui and the frontline workers there in whatever ways they can.
The Nagatas were in their final leg of the long trip to Hawaii at Los Angeles International Airport on Aug. 8 when they learned that the wildfires on Maui were raging out of control. They were traveling with their children Lyla Rose, who is 13; LJ, 9, and Jaxon, who is 3.
As the jet approached Hawaii, the family could see the wildfires from the air. They would soon learn about the extent of the devastation below. More than 90 people have been killed in the wildfires that raged across Lahaina in Maui, according to The Associated Press.
But for the family, this trip was more than just a planned vacation to what was supposed to be paradise, it was a visit back home.
Nicole Yon graduated from Taconic High School in 2003 and attended Northeastern University in Boston, where she received a Bachelor of Science in nursing. As a newly registered nurse, she started her career at a hospital in Maui in 2007. There she met Lee Nagata, who was born and raised on Maui and whom she describes as embodying the concept of aloha.
The couple married at St. Charles Church in Pittsfield, then returned to Maui, where their oldest daughter was born. In 2012, the family moved to Pittsfield, where Lee is an electrician and Nicole initially worked as a pediatric critical care nurse at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Now a travel nurse, she is about to begin a new job at Baystate as assistant nurse manager and educator at the pediatric critical care unit.
“So originally, as evacuation orders were put in place and we understood the level of devastation on this island,” Nicole said in a phone interview with The Eagle from Hawaii. “Our knee-jerk reaction was to pack up and leave then. But my husband looked at me and said, ‘This is my home. This is my community. This is my family.’”
At that point, they resolved to stay and help. As a frontline worker, Nicole had some insight as to what might be helpful to those on the island fighting the fires and providing medical care.
“Entire communities are now ashes, and we’re just working to help in any way that we possibly can,” Nicole told The Eagle on Monday. “I think our children understand that the feeling on the island is sad, is somber. But in times like these, I hope that my children will learn that everybody can do something. Everybody. Whether it's bring a load of food to the food bank, hold the door open for someone, whether it's hug a person from the island and church, everybody can do something to help.”
The Nagatas are staying at a time-share condominium on a part of the island that was minimally affected. Still, for the past four or five days, the smoke was in the air.
“You could smell the smell of burning,” she said. “You could see the debris, the skies were dark and hazy. You could see the smoke. Today is the first day looking out that you can actually see a blue sky. So we're just praying that the fires are — I think we have the best containment percentage numbers that we've had since we've arrived. And now it’s really just a long, painful process of cleanup and rebuilding.”
She has been to the shelters.
“You see families of five, you know, five or six people sleeping on an air mattress on the floor of a shelter with nothing,” she said, her voice breaking with emotion. “And you ask them, ‘What do you need?’ And they say, ‘We have everything, we have everything that we need.’ They're just so grateful to be alive. It’s a testament to what aloha means and the spirit of the island. It’s going to take years, years to rebuild. But these people will do it. Because that is the spirit of this island.
“A lot of my best friends on this island all work in the medical community, so we’re trying to make meals for their families, offer to babysit children, you know, drive supplies where needed,” Nicole said. “The shelves, the food banks here are bare. We're running out of essential items, supplies. So we're working to try to get essential items shipped in from off island to support those people that either lost loved ones, or lost everything, lost their home, their cars, their jobs.”
Nicole said Lee is still in shock over the losses although his family members don’t live on the part of the island most directly affected by the wildfires.
“The island is so small, so tight,” she said. “That every everybody knows somebody who's either lost somebody or lost their home, lost everything. So, you know, he has friends that are still missing.”
On Monday morning, Nicole was on her way to transport food to the Maui Food Bank, which is caring for 1,500 people who lost their homes. She was also creating Amazon wish lists of essential items for people who are displaced. She hopes that others will be moved to donate to the Maui Strong Fund or to Maui United Way.
“Oftentimes, people think of Maui, as you know, a luxury vacation destination,” she said. “But for the people who have been born and raised here and lived here their entire life, this is a very, very heavy, difficult thing to wrap your head around.”