With Tropical Storm Henri expected to impact the Western Massachusetts region with rainfall ranging between 3-6 inches and 30-40 miles per hour winds Sunday through Monday morning, city officials are urging residents to prepare ahead and use caution.
“Potential impacts from this storm may include flash flooding, downed trees and power lines,” said Fire Chief Thomas Sammons, who along with other members of the city’s Emergency Management Team met on Friday morning to discuss the city’s plan.
The public is advised to prepare ahead, get what they need and stay off the roads as much as possible.
Also on Friday, Gov. Baker issued a statewide advisory, noting the storm’s potential to affect much of the Commonwealth with heavy rains and flooding.
Sammons shared safety tips for the public to keep in mind.
“Home generators should not be connected to power within the residence as it can result in backfeeding, which is causing electrical power to flow from its normal direction, resulting in possible electrocution,” Sammons said. “Also, as always, please stay away from downed power lines as contact can result in significant injury or death.”
To report a down wire, call Eversource at 877-659-8636.
While crews will be dispatched across the city, residents are also asked to be mindful of nearby catch basins that may need clearing.
Emergency updates are shared through the city’s notification system, CodeRED. To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/4u3nrrw7. For more information, visit mass.gov/MEMA.