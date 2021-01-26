Pittsfield officials are warning Berkshire County residents to be cautious about COVID-19 scams.
In a news release on Tuesday, Mike Steben, the city’s chief information officer, cautioned that COVID-19 misinformation and vaccine scams have been spread via email, text and phone calls.
"In the cybersecurity community, we’re seeing an uptick in scams related to the vaccine," Steben said. "The newest ones are online ads for vitamins that are alleging to ward off COVID-19. We just want people to [be] very cautious."
Experts are not recommending any vitamins or supplements to prevent COVID-19 at this time. Mayo Clinic has published a list of debunked COVID-19 health claims.
There are also no waiting lists or places to sign up for an appointment if you are not eligible for the vaccine yet, stressed Alan Kulberg, who chairs the city’s Board of Health. As of Tuesday, only Phase One recipients can register.
"Everyone who is eligible … will have a vetted and legitimate channel for which they can sign up," he said. "Anyone who is eligible in Phase 1 and is not part of an agency should send an email to vaccineteam@bhs1.org."
The city cited AARP recommendations for avoiding scams, including
- Avoid online offers for coronavirus cures or expedited vaccine access.
- Be wary of online information or calls about "free" COVID-19 tests and check the Food and Drug Administration website to see a list of approved tests.
- Avoid downloading files from unexpected emails or unfamiliar websites.
- Do not share personal information such as your Social Security number, in response to unsolicited calls, texts and emails.
- Ignore requests from strangers to invest in stock for companies working on coronavirus-related products.
- Be skeptical of COVID-19-related fundraising outreach, "especially if they pressure you to act fast and request payment by prepaid debit cards or gift cards."