PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Community Television and the city's Recreation Program have teamed up to present the virtual Park Square tree lighting at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. The program will air on PCTV Access Pittsfield Channel 1301, PCTV Select, Facebook Watch, and YouTube.
"The holiday tree lighting is a special and memorable occasion for our entire community," said Mayor Linda Tyer in a prepared statement. "While we won’t be able to gather together this year, the holiday tree stands as a vivid reminder of the many good things that are still around us."
Santa and Mrs. Claus will host the show, which will feature the Pittsfield High School Band, Kids 4 Harmony and the Taconic High School Chorus. The program will be rerun multiple times during the holiday season and available for viewing on-demand on PCTV’s website, PittsfieldTV.org.
"PCTV is proud to help continue this wonderful tradition for our city," said PCTV Executive Director Shawn Serre. "For nearly three decades, our channels have broadcast this event live from Park Square, for folks who weren’t able to attend. This year, I’m happy to say, everyone will be able to share in the excitement from the safety and comfort of their homes," he added.
This year, the tree is a 25-foot tall blue spruce donated by General Electric in cooperation with Sabic. The tree was installed by the city’s Parks and Highway Departments and L.P. Adams of Dalton.