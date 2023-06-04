Pittsfield police ask for public's assistance finding missing 12-year-old

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield police are currently searching for a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing. The department made a Facebook post asking for the public's assistance on Friday.
Police are searching for Jayden Green, described as a mixed race male with black hair and brown eyes. Green is reportedly stands at about 5 foot 2 inches and weighs 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, joggers and shoes, all black.
The Facebook post also provided a photo of Jayden, noting that his hair is reportedly longer now than it was at the time the picture was taken.
Anyone with information should contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.