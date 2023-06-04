<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield police ask for public's assistance finding missing 12-year-old

Missing 12-year-old Jayden Green

Pittsfield police are searching for missing 12-year-old Jayden Green. In a Facebook post announcing the search, police noted that Jayden's hair is reportedly longer now than it was in this photo.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY PITTSFIELD POLICE

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield police are currently searching for a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing. The department made a Facebook post asking for the public's assistance on Friday.

Police are searching for Jayden Green, described as a mixed race male with black hair and brown eyes. Green is reportedly stands at about 5 foot 2 inches and weighs 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, joggers and shoes, all black.

The Facebook post also provided a photo of Jayden, noting that his hair is reportedly longer now than it was at the time the picture was taken.

Anyone with information should contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

