PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield High School announces the establishment of two $100,000 endowed scholarships for PHS graduating seniors from the Vincent R. Ruperto Trust. Ruperto, who died in March 2020, established these scholarships in the memory of his friend, former Pittsfield High School teacher Lambert "Mickey" McGinty.
Ruperto owned and operated the Hilltop Variety Store, also known as "Vinny's," on upper North Street for many years, after completing his service in the U.S. Army.
Over the years, Ruperto became close friends with McGinty and his wife, Carol. McGinty, who died in 2015, was an accounting teacher at PHS for 30 years, during which time he was known for having both high standards and unlimited compassion for his students.
Shortly before his passing, Ruperto decided to honor his lifelong friend with a scholarship in his name, as well as providing a second scholarship to PHS for deserving students.
As a result of Ruperto's generosity, the Pittsfield School Committee has approved the creation of the Lambert "Mickey" McGinty Memorial Scholarship and the Vincent R. Ruperto Family Memorial Scholarship, both with endowments of $100,000 each.
As Ruperto did not leave any specific instructions as to the criteria or distribution amounts for these scholarships, these will be determined by the Pittsfield High School Scholarship Committee.