PITTSFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night on Onota Street.
No one was injured, but a home was struck by at least one round, according to a news release. Officers found several spent shell casings in the area.
The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. Lt. Michael Maddalena said the city's ShotSpotter system detected six separate firearm discharges, and neighbors also reported hearing gunfire.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department's detective bureau at 413-448-9705.