Pittsfield police ask for public's help locating missing teen

On Friday, the Pittsfield Police Department asked for the public's help via social media to help locate a missing teen.
Police are looking for Jaylynn Sullivan, 16. She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a red shirt and black sandals.
She is believed to be in Berkshire County. If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield police at 413-448-9700.