PITTSFIELD — Police Chief Michael Wynn has been selected as one of 18 recipients of this year's Champion for Kids award from Fight Crime: Invest in Kids.
Founded in 1996, Fight Crime: Invest in Kids is a nationwide organization that consists of more than 5,000 police chiefs, sheriffs, prosecutors and violence survivors focused on finding solutions that decrease crime and put kids on the path to productive lives.
“Chief Wynn knows that investments in early childhood education and afterschool programs help to keep kids on the right track," said Michael Burke, associate director of the organization, in a release. "As recently as earlier this year, he has been a vocal supporter of such programs at the State House in Boston, where he met with legislators and spoke with advocates and child care providers about the role these programs play in keeping our communities safe and strong."
Wynn joined the organization 10 years ago and became a member of its national leadership council in 2020.
Before joining, he was actively involved with Berkshire United Way, which he said showed him that childhood education and after-school programs are a proven strategy to create a safer community and prevent crime.
"It is always a good feeling to see someone we had an early investment with grow up and become a strong member of the community; it is a gratifying moment," Wynn said. "I am humbled and grateful for this award. I appreciate them recognizing the time I committed to the program this year."