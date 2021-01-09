137280982_10157771471111016_5293188690531861985_o.jpg

The Pittsfield Police Department donated $3,500 to Soldier On's Katie Doherty Veterans Village on Friday. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE SOLIDER ON FACEBOOK PAGE

The Pittsfield Police Department has been selling limited edition Armed Forces Police patches, with all proceeds donated to Solider On's Katie Doherty Veterans Village

137501551_10157771471021016_3916217807195056462_o.jpg

The Pittsfield Police Department has special-edition patches available for purchase at $10 per patch. All proceeds going to Solider On's Katie Doherty Veterans Village. 

As a result, the department donated $3,500 to the Veterans Village on Friday, according to Facebook posts from both Soldier On and the PPD

The posts added that the special-edition patches, which honor the five branches of the armed forces, are still available at the PDD for purchase at $10 per patch. If interested and paying be check, it can be made payable to Operation Bridges.

Tags