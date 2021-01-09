The Pittsfield Police Department has been selling limited edition Armed Forces Police patches, with all proceeds donated to Solider On's Katie Doherty Veterans Village.
As a result, the department donated $3,500 to the Veterans Village on Friday, according to Facebook posts from both Soldier On and the PPD.
The posts added that the special-edition patches, which honor the five branches of the armed forces, are still available at the PDD for purchase at $10 per patch. If interested and paying be check, it can be made payable to Operation Bridges.