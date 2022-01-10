Pittsfield Police recruiting for new crop of officers

PITTSFIELD — Like so many workplaces, the Pittsfield Police Department is hiring, and it has launched a recruitment effort to build up a pipeline of potential new officers.
But, unlike many other workplaces, the PPD is a civil service department. That means there are a number of steps that must be completed before a prospective officer can join the ranks, said Lt. Gary Traversa.
Among the first, he said, is to complete the Municipal Police Officer Exam, which will be administered March 16, but the deadline to register for it is much sooner — the cutoff is Jan. 18, but a "late registration window" remains open until Feb. 1, according to MassHire.
"In the past, we would typically have, you know, hundreds signing up for the test," Traversa said, referencing the Civil Service exam. "I believe the last test was around 50."
Traversa said the drop-off in the number of people interested in becoming an officer isn't just a local trend, it's being seen nationwide.
"The demands of the job are not for everybody. The job has evolved, and, like all jobs, is quite different than it used to be," he said. "The fact of the matter is, it's just become a more challenging lifestyle. Because the truth is that it's not just a job, it is a lifestyle."
The Pittsfield Police Department currently has about 11 vacancies, according to Traversa, with 86 officers on staff in a department that is approved for 97 sworn personnel.
"We may need to hire 15 [officers]. We've been trying hard to get to that full staffing number, and just haven't quite gotten there. We've gotten close a few times," he said.
"But, that's the goal, is to get to that number that allows us staff special assignments and to fulfill some of the, you know, the community requests for things like more traffic enforcement, an independent traffic division, walking beats on North Street. We just have not been able to sustain those types of things in our current levels."
MassHire, the umbrella of workforce development services under the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, is facilitating two virtual information sessions for those interested in applying to work at the Pittsfield Police Department. It held similar sessions for police departments in communities in other parts of the state.
Both Pittsfield sessions will take place Tuesday. The first of the hourlong sessions begins at 11 a.m. and the second begins at 5 p.m.
Those interested in registering should do so through MassHire's JobQuest portal, Traversa said.
Current PPD officers will explain what the job is like, and take questions, and attendees also will learn more about the steps involved in applying.
The field of candidates in any given year will be winnowed further, after candidates undergo background checks, physical training and agility tests, a medical examination and a written application.
The PPD also is interested in hearing from officers who are interested in coming to work in Pittsfield from other civil service departments. He said officers in that camp can contact Sgt. John Mazzeo.
Traversa described the job as challenging but said it's a good fit for those who want an active profession, one where they aren't tied to a desk all day and enjoy working independently. He he said there also are ongoing opportunities for officers to continue their training and education, to ultimately specialize in certain areas of the law and its enforcement.
He also noted that housed within PPD are a number of specialized units, such as a detective bureau, crime scene services unit and drug unit, that don't exist at smaller departments in Berkshire County.
"There's a degree of independence that a lot of other professions don't allow," he said.