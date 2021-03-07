PITTSFIELD — Two Pittsfield police officers set out to investigate a shoplifting report early Saturday, but came back to the station with a suspected drug dealer.
In a social media post, the Pittsfield Police Department says two officers learned that the suspect in a shoplifting incident at the Cumberland Farms on First Street had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
When the unnamed man realized his arrest was imminent, he bolted from the scene, with the two officers in pursuit, the department said.
Police say the officers saw the man throw a "belly bag" away. When that item was searched, officers said they found a variety of small bags believed to contain heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, along with a scale.
In all, police said they recovered 700 bags with a white powder believed to be heroin and 56 grams of both forms of cocaine.
The suspect is being held and faces an arraignment Monday in Central Berkshire District Court, according to the department.