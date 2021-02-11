The Animal Control Officers Association of Massachusetts has earned the title of distinguished state association from the National Animal Care & Control Association.
The Pittsfield Police Department highlighted the service of local animal control officers Joseph Chague and Jack Strack, who together handle around 3,500 animal-related calls per year, according to the department’s website.
“Congratulations ACO Chague, ACO Strack and all of the dedicated Animal Control Officers who make up ACOAM. This award is well deserved. We're incredibly proud of you and thankful for your dedicated service!,” the department said in a Facebook post.
The state association provides trainings and has supported legal protections for animals in the state’s highest court, said state Sen. Anne Gobi, D-Spencer.
“Due to their high standards, ACOAM serves as an example; which out entities outside of Massachusetts model themselves after,” she said in a statement.