PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Police Department responded to 132 Lincoln St. around 11:45 p.m. on Friday night after the department's ShotSpotter system picked up nine rounds fired in the area.
At least four units were dispatched and there were no injures, according to Lt. Thomas Dawley of the PDD.
An alleged victim was leaving the area of Lincoln Street and was being shot at. Units found the alleged victim at the Patriot Car Wash on Tyler Street. A potential suspect was seen running into a residence on Lincoln Street before leaving in a vehicle, which was stopped by officers.
That party was taken into custody by PPD based on the investigation and statements from witnesses at the scene. The suspect remains in police custody, according to Lt. Dawley.