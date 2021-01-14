PITTSFIELD — Officers combed a downtown neighborhood after sounds of gunfire Thursday night.
Lt. Michael Maddalena said the city's ShotSpotter system detected six separate firearm discharges.
Police were seen searching for evidence, including bullet casings, in the area of Gilbert and Onota streets in Pittsfield, a block north of Columbus Avenue.
No one had been injured in the incident, Maddalena said in an email to The Eagle, in response to questions.
Word of the search was first reported by Josh Landes of WAMC.
Pittsfield Police have blocked off a stretch of Onota Street between Linden and Columbus. At least half a dozen cop cars here. Gunshots earlier, shell casings found by intersection of West Union. pic.twitter.com/AXAL9tm4nX— Josh Landes (@JoshLandesWAMC) January 15, 2021