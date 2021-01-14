PPD patch.jpg

PITTSFIELD — Officers combed a downtown neighborhood after sounds of gunfire Thursday night.

Lt. Michael Maddalena said the city's ShotSpotter system detected six separate firearm discharges.

Police were seen searching for evidence, including bullet casings, in the area of Gilbert and Onota streets in Pittsfield, a block north of Columbus Avenue. 

No one had been injured in the incident, Maddalena said in an email to The Eagle, in response to questions. 

Word of the search was first reported by Josh Landes of WAMC.

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass, investigations editor, joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant and CommonWealth Magazine.