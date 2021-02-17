Pittsfield’s civilian-led Police Advisory and Review Board has applauded changes made by Massachusetts’ recent police reform bill.
In a statement released Wednesday, the board praised the creation of a commission to certify and decertify law enforcement officers, stronger use-of-force standards and new commissions that study the status of African Americans, Latinx people, Black men and boys, and people living with disabilities.
It also said a requirement for law enforcement agencies to participate in critical incident stress management and peer support programs would aid mental wellness and suicide prevention for officers.
The board, which was established in 2019 to review complaints and provide recommendations to the Pittsfield Police Department, voted to back the bill last month. All members except retired Judge Alfred Barbalunga voted to approve the motion to endorse.
After contentious debate in the Legislature, Gov. Charlie Baker and lawmakers agreed on a compromise bill in December.
Racial justice advocates had largely praised the bill but said it could have gone further. Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn supported the certification system at the center of the bill but, along with many law enforcement groups, raised concerns with some details, including the 6-3 split of civilian to law enforcement members on that commission.