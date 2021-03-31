PITTSFIELD — Late Tuesday and early Wednesday, someone made their way around Pittsfield armed with a BB-gun or pellet gun and fired at objects, causing damage.
No one is believed to have been injured, police say, but the resulting vandalism has authorities looking for an assist from the public.
Anyone with business or residential surveillance video is asked by Pittsfield police to review footage during that time and to report any suspicious activity.
“Cases have been reported throughout different parts of the city,” Lt. John Soules said in a statement Wednesday.
Information can be provided by calling the detective bureau at 413-448-9705.
Help can also be relayed anonymously through the bureau’s tip line at 413-448-9706. People can also text tips to TIP411 (847411).