Pittsfield police are seeking the public's help in locating Roos Bajanth, a 13-year-old who was reported missing on Saturday. 

PITTSFIELD — Police are seeking help in locating a Pittsfield teen, Roos Bajanth, who was last seen leaving her Columbus Avenue home on Saturday. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the department at 413-448-9700, Extension 0.

Bajanth is 5-foot-5 and weighs 90 pounds, police said. She may be wearing a brown coat, a red shirt and pajamas. 

