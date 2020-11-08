PITTSFIELD — Police are seeking help in locating a Pittsfield teen, Roos Bajanth, who was last seen leaving her Columbus Avenue home on Saturday. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the department at 413-448-9700, Extension 0.
Bajanth is 5-foot-5 and weighs 90 pounds, police said. She may be wearing a brown coat, a red shirt and pajamas.
Pittsfield Police seeking assistance locating missing 13 y/o Roos Bajanth. Left her home on Columbus Ave last night and has not been seen. Roos is 5'5" tall weighs 90 pounds. She may be wearing a brown coat, red shirt and pajamas. Contact the Pittsfield PD at 413-448-9700 ext 0 pic.twitter.com/qkAyymIwwL— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 9, 2020