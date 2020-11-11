The Pittsfield Police Department Officers Union IBPO Local 447 will begin its fall fundraising campaign on Monday.
The campaign, which will continue through Dec. 24, is focused on raising funds to contribute to the community. Prior fundraising efforts have helped continue the IBPO Local 447 Memorial Scholarship program, which awards individuals from the area who will attend college.
The money raised will also benefit community organizations, high school arts and music programs, Special Olympic events and youth sports.
A fundraising company called TCI America Inc. will be contacting businesses and residents in search of donations. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employees from TCI America Inc. will schedule appointments with businesses and residents to collect donations.
For more information, contact Officer Shaun Gariepy, president of IBPO Local 447, at 413-448-9700, ext. 550.