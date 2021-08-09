Solitude Lake Management of Shrewsbury will be conducting an aquatic plant management program at Pontoosuc Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 11, to control nuisance aquatic vegetation.
The lake will be closed Wednesday with restrictions as follows:
Swimming, boating, fishing and livestock watering are restricted for one day or until Thursday, Aug. 12; direct drinking is restricted for three days or until Saturday, Aug. 14; and irrigation is restricted for five days or until Monday, Aug. 16.
For more information, contact Solitude Lake Management at 508-885-0101.