Insta-famous: Study finds Pittsfield posted the most about drinking on social media during quarantine in all of Massachusetts

It's the early days of the pandemic in March 2020. You're spraying groceries with Lysol, you've got Netflix’s "Tiger King" streaming on the TV and, like most Americans during times of uncertainty, you decide to make yourself a drink. And maybe share a photo of it online, too.
Many Massachusetts residents on stay-at-home-orders found themselves drinking more and using social media more. With bars and restaurants closed, drinking at home became more common. The most popular homemade cocktail during quarantine? CNN Newsource found the favorite of Massachusetts was the Painkiller, a drink containing orange juice, pineapple juice, cream of coconut and rum.
Bars and restaurants were not allowed to host people indoors, but were given temporary permission to sell alcohol in to-go containers. Social media feeds were filled with alcohol-related content, with many trying to find a recipe for the perfect Quarantini.
Alcohol-related content turned out to be one of the most popular topics on social media during that time. National rehab directory, Rehabs.com, created by American Addiction Centers, commissioned a study in which it looked at 5,000 public Instagram posts from the 100 largest cities and towns during the beginning of lockdown in March 2020 to see which location posted the most about alcohol or being drunk.
Rehabs.com found Pittsfield ranked first in Massachusetts, with 417 Instagram posts among the 40,945 residents at the time. North Adams took second place with 412 posts among 12,394 residents. That combined total equals 829 posts for the two largest cities of Berkshire County.
According to County Health Rankings, Berkshire County has the highest amount of excessive drinkers in the state at 26 percent. This places the Berkshires in the top 15th percentile of the whole country and is higher than the average excessive drinking rate in Massachusetts of 24 percent.
Worcester ranked in last place, uploading 45 public posts about drinking in a population of 185,047 in March 2020. County Health Rankings has found Worcester County has an excessive drinking rate of 22 percent, which is below the state average. Coming mid-table was Longmeadow with 190 alcohol/drunk-related posts. See the full list here.
NEED HELP?
Do you or someone you know struggle with alcoholism? Here are the signs to look for that can indicate a problematic relationship with alcohol, according to Rehabs.com. Click here to find a treatment center near you.
- Difficulty controlling one’s level of alcohol consumption.
- Wanting to decrease or stop drinking alcohol but being unable to do so.
- Developing a higher tolerance for alcohol and needing more over time to reach the desired effects.
- Experiencing alcohol cravings when not drinking as well as withdrawal symptoms such as sweating, shaking and nausea.
- Facing personal problems at home, work, or school due to alcohol use.