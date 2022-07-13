'Overwhelming' embrace of Pittsfield's expanded preschool program has more families looking to enroll this fall

PITTSFIELD — In its first year, Pittsfield’s new public preschool program saw demand for its classes grow. Organizers would like to see the program expand to meet the need.

Carrie Healy, early childhood coordinator for Pittsfield Public Schools, said the program now has 75 families on its waiting list, up from about 60 last year. She believes some of the program’s growth stems from parents who were waiting to see how the first year of the expanded program went.

And much of the enthusiasm, she said, comes from offering an inexpensive, public pre-K option.

“To say that it was an overwhelming response is an understatement,” Healy said. “The community needs this.”

School administrators expanded preschool classes throughout the district in the 2021-22 school year, offering the program at all eight of its elementary schools.

The district previously offered preschool classes at Conte Community School and Morningside Community School. It also offered preschool for students with an individualized education program, a plan made between families, teachers and special education specialists known as an IEP, at Crosby and Capeless elementary schools.

The program also helped to maintain a model to integrate students with an IEP with their peers in the classroom. Jennifer Stokes, special education director for Pittsfield Public Schools, said previously the district did not have enough classrooms to integrate at the state’s recommended ratio for students before the expansion.

The state’s guidelines for an integrated classroom is eight “general education” students to seven IEP students in a classroom — or 15 general education students to five IEP students in a classroom.

In total, the district now has eight programs for 4-year-olds and three programs for 3-year-olds, which are located at Crosby, Morningside and Conte schools. The program at Conte will be new in the fall.

In order to expand further, with the influx of interested families, Healy said the program would need more physical space and funding than is available. There’s a desire throughout the system to get more preschool classes, she said, but there aren’t “empty classrooms” waiting to be used.

The program added 67 spots for general education students this year.

The goal of the preschool program is, naturally, to get kids ready for kindergarten. That readiness comes in the form of short-term educational goals that help prepare students for the next level.

The education comes through games and activities that help students to grasp new concepts, while also helping young people become familiar with a class schedule, along with exposure to things like art and music classes.

“Some of the programs that they’re using really push for letter identification and letter sounds, which our kindergarten teachers are absolutely thrilled about, because they really were able to gain that knowledge in just the one school year,” Healy said.

It can also come in the form of socializing and interaction for kids, made even more crucial by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken away opportunities for kids to meet outside the classroom.

“If you asked a student, they’d probably say they go to pre-K to play with their friends,” Healy said.

Healy said the integrated program also offers students who have an IEP a chance to learn and grow with their general education peers, and helps to offer the same early education experience to everyone involved.

“Once the classroom becomes a community, and there’s a level of feeling safe and trust in the classroom and you see things start to click, then the exposure to early academics is so equitable in the room that it doesn’t matter if you have a full bookshelf of books at home,” Healy said. “You’re still getting that exposure.”