PITTSFIELD — Federal authorities have identified the man arrested Wednesday during a raid at a Maple Street address, which they said was part of child pornography investigation.
Benjamin Shacar, who is listed in online directories as being in his mid-30s, is facing unknown charges in connection with the probe, authorities said.
John Mohan, a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security’s New England Region, did not immediately respond Thursday when asked about specific allegations against Shacar and where he is being held. It was unclear whether he has a defense attorney.
Authorities descended on the two-story home at 16-18 Maple St. on Wednesday morning, according to neighbors, who reported seeing agents place a man into custody early in the afternoon.
Shacar is listed in online directories as being a resident of the Maple Street address, where a chain link fence encloses a small overgrown front yard. According to a Pittsfield property card, the house has been in the Shacar family since at least 1992.
According to his Facebook profile, he owns Shacar Mineral & Supply, which is described on its businesses page that posted last in 2017 as a wholesale and retail fine mineral specimen company. Shacar’s profile says he worked as a sales consultant at a local auto dealer, is married and hails from the town of Peru.
Pittsfield Police, who supported the federal investigation, have had “some peripheral interactions” with Shacar, said Lt. Gary Traversa, who described those interactions in an email as “nothing recent, notable or disclosable.”
Authorities parked along the Maple Street property Wednesday morning and remained in the area well into the afternoon. A neighbor who asked not to be named said the response at its peak included 11 unmarked vehicles with mostly Massachusetts and a few Connecticut tags.
She said a man who identified himself as father of at least one boy who lived at the home came to the house Wednesday and spoke with her.
“He said that the kids are fine, but the mom is not there,” she said. “She always comes outside to do the garden and do the garbage or whatever, but I [haven't seen her] for three months.”
The number of children who lived at the home was not clear.
Neighbors captured photos that appeared to show authorities affixing something on the wrists of a man wearing a suit. The woman said officials escorted him out of house to the vacant lot next door after 1 p.m. They appeared to search him then placed him in a vehicle.
A few hours later, about 3 p.m., a girl came out of the home with authorities, another neighbor said.