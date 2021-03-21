PITTSFIELD — Last fall, the Pittsfield Police Department was the only official site in Berkshire County for a twice-yearly effort to remove prescription drugs from possible misuse.
The department will again participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The event is set for April 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no cost and the drugs are accepted on a no-names basis. The DEA has not yet published a full list of collection sites. They will be available at https://takebackday.dea.gov.
Some local police departments participate in ongoing efforts to get unwanted medications out of households.
The DEA event offers a way for people to safely dispose of prescription drugs, both to prevent the potential for misuse and to keep medications out of the waste stream, where they can cause environmental harm.
Once again, the Pittsfield department, at 39 Allen St., is a collection site. “We can accept tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of medication,” the department said in statement on social media. “Vape pens and other e-cigarette devices will also be accepted by the DEA after the batteries are removed.”
The program does not accept liquids, intravenous solutions or “sharps,” such as syringes. The collection site will observe COVID-19 safety guidelines.
For more information, visit takebackday.dea.gov.