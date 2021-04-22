PITTSFIELD — The city has received a state grant worth nearly $163,000 to create two parklets and new bike lanes.
The quick-installation parklets will be available to local businesses and restaurants, according to a news release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The buffered bike lanes will be added to both sides of a street along a 0.7-mile-long corridor.
The grant is part of $5.3 million in Shared Winter Streets & Spaces Program funds that the state has awarded to 36 municipalities and two public transit agencies. The money is being used to build new trail connections, bus shelters, traffic calming, bikeshare stations and areas for outdoor dining and community activities.
Since the inception of the program last June, the state has invested $26.4 million in municipal Shared Streets projects.