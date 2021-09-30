PITTSFIELD — At Pittsfield Public Schools, longtime bus drivers are reaching retirement age.

The district still has enough drivers to cover all the routes, as well as to keep a spare driver in reserve. But, like bus operators nationwide, the district has struggled to hire new drivers at the rate necessary to maintain staffing levels.

Berkshire school districts able to keep school buses rolling — so far At Pittsfield Public Schools, routes have consolidated, meaning that trips take longer and fewer seats are available. Massini Bus Co. can cover the needs of the Berkshire Hills Regional School District and the Southern Berkshire Regional School District, but just barely.

The district’s bus operations team will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to introduce job seekers to what drivers say is a rewarding part-time job. At Berkshire Crossing, 555 Hubbard Ave., attendees can walk through buses, ask questions and speak with trainers about the process for becoming a driver. The Pittsfield school employees’ union also will be there to discuss the benefits drivers receive as city employees, as will Director of Bus Operations Colleen Rigdon O’Brien.

Those interested can reach bus operations by calling 413-499-9525.

“It’s a perfect job for stay-at-home moms, because they can bring their kids on the bus with them, and it’s part time,” said Chrissy Bossana, who leads the bus operations unit of the Pittsfield Federation of School Employees union. “We’ll have flyers and welcome people to get on the bus and walk around, ask all the questions they have and get a sense of what the job is like.”

The health insurance they receive through the city, drivers say, beats what most part-time jobs provide. Pay for drivers starts at $19.15 per hour, and bus monitors — they put young students in car seats and help them on and off the bus — start at $14.64 per hour.

Negotiations are ongoing for a new contract between the district and union.

Drivers work 21.25 hours per week, the city website says, and have paid holidays, vacation and personal days. Workers earn a $5 daily attendance bonus and can receive an additional bonus at the end of the month or year, depending on their attendance.

Many Pittsfield drivers have been on the job for 25 years or more, although those who have driven for 30 to 40 years have begun to retire, drivers said.

Marie Massini, vice president of the Sheffield-based Massini Bus Co., suggested that her hiring difficulties stem from a lack of affordable housing in the community, which has meant fewer people in southern Berkshire County can get by on a part-time job. Massini also said she believes that the training requirements are more suited for truck drivers than bus drivers.

But, Bossana and Pittsfield’s three bus trainers said they see the training that Pittsfield drivers receive as essential. While drivers are required to spend at least 60 hours in training, Pittsfield drivers spend up to 80 to 100 hours, drivers said, although people can receive a paycheck while training to drive.

“If you really want the job, you’re going to put the work in, especially because you’re driving other people’s kids,” said Serena Cimini, one of the three trainers.

“If a bus is broken down, Pittsfield drivers can describe what the problem is to a mechanic, and that’s because of the training,” added Christine Gingras, another trainer.

Drivers said some of their favorite moments on the job have come from watching students grow up. In some cases, they have driven the children of the students they drove years earlier. Also, many drivers had parents who were drivers or bus monitors, or who worked elsewhere in the school system — “It runs in the family, that’s for sure,” Gingras said.

“We say when we’re teaching new drivers, you could be the first person to say good morning to a student and the last person they talk to that night,” said trainer Cathy Collins.

“They’re excited to see you every day, and if you’re out for a day, they’ll say they missed you when you get back. You don’t know what their family lives are like, so, you could be pretty significant in the students’ lives.”