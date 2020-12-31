PITTSFIELD — Christmas trees will be picked up from outside city homes next month.
Trees will be collected by Casella during the regular schedule for trash collection, the city said Thursday.
Here’s the tree pickup schedule:
Monday and Friday trash pickup routes — Tree removal will happen the weeks beginning on Saturday, January 9 and on Saturday, January 23.
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday routes — Tree removal will happen the weeks beginning on Saturday, January 16 and on Saturday, January 30.