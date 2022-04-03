'America first' Republican will take on state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier for Statehouse seat

PITTSFIELD — A self-described “America first” Republican will challenge Democratic state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier for Pittsfield’s seat in the Massachusetts House.
Gina Divola, 32, of Pittsfield, says she is a constitutional conservative who is running because she is concerned with the direction of the state and the country.
Farley-Bouvier, 57, who co-chairs the House Progressive Caucus, has served in the House since 2011 and plans to run for reelection, she said.
The most recent Republican to represent Berkshire County in the Statehouse is Shaun Kelly, a Dalton Republican who represented the 2nd Berkshire District from 1991 to 2005.
“I’m aware this is a pretty Democratic-voting, liberal-leaning area, but I think what’s important is a lot of voters were starting to wake up to the idea that we’re getting misrepresented, being strung along for agendas more than things that actually concern us,” Divola said. “I think with more people waking up to what’s going on, and the politicizing and the woke-ism and the cancel culture, I think that’s going to be drawing more people to vote Republican.”
Divola’s entry into the race means that there is a challenger running for each of Berkshire County’s Statehouse seats, which incumbents often have won unopposed. North Adams Democrat Paula Kingsbury-Evans says she is running as a progressive against state Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams. Becket Select Board member Michael Lavery, a Green-Rainbow Party candidate, is challenging state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox.
State Rep. Paul Mark, D-Peru, is pursuing the Senate seat that state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, is vacating to run for lieutenant governor. Mark faces Brendan Phair, a Pittsfield conservative who is running as an independent for Senate.
While Divola’s registration with the Office of Political and Campaign Finance lists the 3rd Berkshire District as the office sought, redistricting would move both her and Farley-Bouvier into the new 2nd Berkshire District.
Comparing herself to Farley-Bouvier, Divola said that she is “more for the America first idea.” Divola expressed opposition to allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, a bill that Farley-Bouvier worked to push through the House, where it passed by a 120-36 margin.
“I believe that our American citizens come first, so something like that is problematic when we can do other things, because I don’t feel like we owe people that broke federal laws anything here,” Divola said.
Farley-Bouvier said that she welcomes debate on issues leading up to the election, although she stands by what she called “an excellent piece of legislation” that would ensure that all Massachusetts drivers are licensed and trained.
“It is a bill that we have said throughout is a public safety bill, a bill that we know is going to make our roads safer, and it has broad support by law enforcement across the state, including the police chief of the same district that we’ll be representing,” she said, noting support from Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn, Sheriff Thomas Bowler and District Attorney Andrea Harrington.
Divola said that she worked as a nursing assistant for local nursing homes before leaving her job due to a COVID-19 vaccination requirement, which she said conflicted with her religious and moral beliefs. She said that she now runs a cleaning company, Maga Cleaning Services.
Divola cites election integrity and medical freedom as top concerns for her campaign.
“I believe that we are endowed by our creator, which is God, not government,” she said. “I don’t feel it is the duty of the government to pressure us into medical experiments.”
She said that she opposes mail-in voting and voting drop-boxes.
“I think it should just be a one-day process, one ballot, one vote, one day, one count,” Divola said. “It shouldn’t be a week long, a month long, because it just raises too many questions about the election results.”
The Massachusetts Legislature and several state governments expanded mail-in voting for the 2020 election, seeking to make voting easier and safer during the pandemic. Farley-Bouvier praised Pittsfield City Clerk Michele Benjamin and said that she believes “the process in Massachusetts is outstanding” for elections.
While former President Donald Trump and some Republican allies have made accusations of election fraud, prosecutors have found few fraud cases to pursue.
Candidates for state representative must receive 150 certified signatures to appear on the ballot in November.