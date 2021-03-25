PITTSFIELD — The multi-million dollar overhaul of the city’s wastewater treatment plant to bring the system into environmental compliance will take months longer than expected, a city official said.
The project was slated to be substantially completed by July, and is now expected to reach that point in December, said Ricardo Morales, the city’s commissioner of public works and utilities. The city has until January 2022 to be in compliance with the limits, but Morales said it has requested an extension from the Environmental Protection Agency until July 2022.
“They’re amenable, they’re working with us, they understand,” said Morales. “They issued this permit in 2010 and the city didn’t comply. But it will comply at the end of the project, so in EPA’s eyes, this is a win.”
Dave Deegan, a public affairs official from the EPA New England Regional Office, said Thursday the agency is considering the city’s request.
Morales said a couple factors contributed to the construction delay. They include the pandemic and ground conditions that the city’s contractor, Methuen Construction, said were unforeseen and caused delays with the foundation of the new treatment building.
Morales updated councilors about the project, which is more than 80 percent done, on Tuesday. Under questioning by Councilor Kevin Morandi, whose petition prompted the update, Morales said the change orders were approved by including $530,000 for the foundation issue, $230,000 for work on a clarifier and other expenses he said are common for a construction project.
“We are still operating within our [$5 million] contingency for the project,” said Morales.
Councilor Chris Connell urged the city to seek a new engineering contractor for the project, and Morandi pointed to the impact the project is having on ratepayers.
“The public needs to know what’s been going on down there at the wastewater plant, they paid good money for this project, and their rates have doubled and some have tripled because of this, and it’s not going to stop,” Morandi said.
Just this week, the EPA issued an expected new draft permit that would place new limits on nitrogen in effluent the wastewater treatment center discharges into the Housatonic River. Morales told The Eagle the current upgrades may be enough to bring the treatment plant into compliance.
But if not, he said the city will need to spend approximately $8 million more on wastewater infrastructure, he said.
With the current project ongoing, the city will need to optimize the system for at least a year before starting on any improvements needed under the new draft permit, according to Morales. He said it would take another six to eight years to complete, he said, longer than the EPA deadline in the new draft permit. He said the city plans to address that issue during a comment period that ends April 21.