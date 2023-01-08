In the aftermath of a midnight vote early Saturday to elect California Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the U.S. House of Representative, Pittsfield residents had various reactions to the dayslong process.
One common refrain: It certainly took a while.
It took 15 votes over four days to get McCarthy elected as speaker, making it the longest contest for the position since before the U.S. Civil War. Hard-line conservatives, including Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, led the opposition in an effort to secure legislative goals from the agenda of the Freedom Caucus.
McCarthy was finally named speaker after calling for another vote after missing the election by just one vote the 14th time around. He’ll now take over as the leader of a House GOP with a majority totaling 222 Republicans to 213 Democrats.
For some, frustration with the system was top of mind. Roxanne Fili, a longtime Pittsfield resident, said that throughout the voting McCarthy seemed to know he would be elected eventually, based on smiles she saw on television. She wonders why the representatives vote at all if the outcome was inevitable.
“It’s a waiting game,” Fili said. “They just kept voting and voting until he got voted in … why is he the only option?”
Fili said the voting was “asinine.” She wished that there was some diligence done to find another nominee. It just doesn’t make sense, she said.
“This is not a democratic process,” Fili said.
Georg Fili, her husband, was also concerned about the vote, worried about the concessions McCarthy may have made to get the speakership.
“Some of the ones that held the vote up are the ones that denied the election,” Georg Fili said. “I wonder how much he gave away to those loonies.”
Andy Pozzoni, a Hong Kong resident who grew up in Pittsfield, said the result of the process was curious. He noted that House Republicans seemed to be able to get McCarthy to “bend to their will” by holding out their votes. He noted that when former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in the same position two years ago, there was virtually no dissent from House Democrats.
“There’s definitely a contrast there,” Pozzoni said. “Two different ideologies.”
Pittsfield resident Jacqueline Kennedy, a recent arrival to the city who has lived previously in Texas and Florida, said that the saga doesn’t seem too unusual in the current political climate.
“Everything seems to be taking a bit longer these days,” Kennedy said. “I think it’s a circus, honestly.”
Kennedy said she leans a bit more on the conservative side, but thinks that both parties are out of line. She advocated for term limits for members of Congress and said politicians needed to remember who they represented.
“We need leaders who will do the right thing for Americans, not just for whoever has the most money,” she said. “I think we’ve lost a lot of what it means to help Americans, in a lot of ways.”
Particularly, she said she felt conservatives have been a disappointment to themselves in recent years — that they haven’t been as strong as they should be. She’s not sure McCarthy will do a better job representing those interests than more grassroots politicians might be.
Kennedy hopes to see a return for traditional values in politics, including those highlighted in the nation's founding documents, such as the Bill of Rights and the Constitution.
“It’s the wild west again,” Kennedy said. “Everybody is just cutthroat and they’ve lost sight of what’s true.”
Mike Bolus, a Pittsfield resident, voiced his concern about whether or not the Republicans would be able to move forward after the dispute. Bolus was concerned that Congress would be unable to address pertinent issues, such as the impending vote to raise the country's debt ceiling, with this precedent.
“What scares me is: Can they govern after all this?” Bolus said.
Cathy Olds, another Pittsfield resident, echoed those sentiments during a North Street interview with The Eagle.
“I don’t think they’re going to agree on anything,” said Olds. “They’re just going to be battling all the time.”