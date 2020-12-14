PITTSFIELD — The city has established a new winter hotline for providing information on snow events and impacts on parking.
The hotline can be reached by calling 413-449-5544.
“As we know that winter weather can create a variety of precarious scenarios that affect community life, we wanted residents to have access to information that will allow them to plan accordingly during this season,” Ricardo Morales, commissioner of the Department of Public Utilities, said in a news release.
Berkshire County hasn't experienced any heavy snow this fall, but that could change this week. Moderate to heavy accumulation is expected late Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
With the first significant snowstorm of the season potentially on the horizon, the city offered the following reminders:
• All sidewalks adjacent to one’s property must be cleaned within 24 hours of the completion of the storm.
• Handicap ramps adjacent to property are included in the city code and also must be cleared within 24 hours.
• It is a violation of city ordinance to plow or otherwise dispose of snow from one’s property onto city streets and sidewalks.
• Please dig out any fire hydrant on or adjacent to your property. It helps keep you and your neighborhood safe.
Sand piles available for residential use
Sand will be available for pickup by city residents for their own personal use throughout winter. Pickups should be limited to 50 pounds per visit.
The city has placed sand piles at three locations: Barker Road Fire Station, Pecks Road Fire Station and Root Place off of Elm Street.
"Users of these piles are requested to report suspected abuse (loading of pickup trucks, etc.) to the DPS Highway Division office at 499-9314," the release stated.