Christine Delph, the Pittsfield school bus driver with the big heart and sense of humor, got her dying wish: to see her daughter graduate

PITTSFIELD — Christine Delph, the Pittsfield school bus driver and single mother of six who galvanized support from across the city, died Thursday at Berkshire Medical Center after a nearly two-year battle with an aggressive breast cancer.

She worried for months that she might not make it to the June 4 graduation of her second oldest daughter, Kelliauna Delph, from Taconic High School.

On Wednesday, staff at the hospital called family members to warn them of her swiftly worsening condition.

On Thursday morning, bus drivers pulled together teachers, staff and administrators to stage a graduation ceremony and party for Kelliauna at the hospital, complete with cap, gown and cake. Superintendent Joseph Curtis and Principal Matt Bishop attended.

Staff warned that Christine Delph might not be strong enough to leave her room, but on Thursday morning, Delph lowered her pain medication to be fully present for the graduation and attended the event in the sun room of the oncology unit. She died that afternoon.

"She was a strong girl," Susan Delph said of her daughter, noting that Christine Delph "gave her last bit" to her daughter's graduation.

Susan Delph said after Christine Delph gave Kelliauna Delph a high-five, she requested medication.

"So I know she was in pain the whole time," Susan Delph said.

Christine Delph, 40, was the center of a major fundraising event March 5 at Tavern at the A in which bands played and individuals and businesses donated food and items for raffles to support Delph and her family.

At that time, she was on medical leave from her job as a bus driver.

Photos of her that afternoon show smiles and laughter as friends and acquaintances placed Delph at center stage of a party that drew more than 200 people.

Known for her quick wit and ready comebacks, Delph bravely faced her diagnosis and thought carefully about how to approach each step of the way.

She had her children participate in giving her a buzz cut when she started to lose her hair because of chemotherapy treatments. She chose to take her children to a hotel to inform them that her diagnosis was deemed terminal rather than telling them in her living room. And she made concrete plans for their care and future. She relied heavily on her mother and her older daughters to care for the younger children during her illness.

Delph had this to say about Kelliauna when interviewed in the winter: “She has just completely blossomed with all of this. She’s filling in the gaps. She tries to make sure that she gets the kids out for an activity at least twice a month.”

Delph told The Eagle at the time she was not afraid to die, but she was concerned for her children.

Reflecting back to her decision years before to leave the Air Force when she learned she was pregnant with her oldest, Kendra Delph, she said, “There was plenty that could serve my country, but only one that could serve my child, and that was me.”

Delph was born in Coupeville, Wash., and moved with her children to Pittsfield to be near her mother in 2012. She drove school buses and worked for summer camps in the Berkshires. She painted as an avocation and hobby.

“That woman was a fighter,” Christine Gingras, a close friend, told The Eagle on Friday. “She fought with everything that she had and still kept her sense of humor through the whole thing.”

Delph leaves six children: Kendra Delph, Kelliauna Delph, Josiah Delph, Jadon Delph, Cara Delph and Caitrina Delph. She leaves her mother, Susan Delph of Pittsfield, and a brother, Nathan Delph, of Tennessee. Her father, Michael Delph, predeceased her.

Devanny-Condron Funeral Home is handling arrangements.