The Pittsfield School Committee has pushed back on claims made by the United Educators of Pittsfield that it acted inappropriately in the way it moved forward with school reopening plans.
While the union claimed the committee violated a signed agreement between the district and the union, the committee, in a letter to the UEP Executive Board dated Thursday, called the UEP’s “assertion regarding the language and requirements” in the agreement inaccurate.
The union sees public health indicators in the memorandum of agreement (MOA) as requirements for reopening in-person schooling, while School Committee chairperson Katherine Yon said in the letter that the UEP was citing “a portion of the MOA, which does not accurately reflect the agreement of the parties when viewed as a whole.”
Yon described several of the union’s other claims as “inaccurate.” Yon said in the letter that the committee believes it provided adequate notice of its Jan. 27 meeting agenda, and denied claims that it deliberated unlawfully in executive session at that meeting. UEP President Melissa Campbell filed an open meeting law complaint against the committee last week.
Campbell could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.
The district plans to implement a COVID-19 testing process using CARES Act funding authorized by Mayor Linda Tyer, and the committee believes such a process would be “more effective than the pool testing offered by the Commonwealth,” the letter said.