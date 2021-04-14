PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield School Committee voted narrowly Wednesday to offer the superintendent post to Joe Curtis, prompting the resignation of committee member Dennis Powell.
Powell, who supported Portia Bonner, another of the four finalists for the job, sharply criticized the search process.
“It’s unfortunate and I really felt that at the beginning of this whole process, I could’ve wrote this ending. Just the way this whole process was run," he said after the committee voted 4-3 to hire Curtis, who has been serving as interim superintendent. "I’m just going to resign from this body, and put my energy for the community somewhere where I think I will have a voice."
This story will be updated.