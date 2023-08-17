The Pittsfield School Committee approves a new plan for enforcing cellphone use in class. Here's what it entails ...

PITTSFIELD — Students in the Pittsfield Public Schools will have to abide by a new set of expectations for cellphones in the classroom this school year, which will see the use of Yondr pouches that have timed locks to restrict access to mobile devices.
On Wednesday, the Pittsfield School Committee reviewed and unanimously accepted an enforcement plan for cellphone usage that primarily relies on interventions in the classroom in the early stages for compliance, then actions taken in accordance with the number of infractions a student might have. The impetus to establish the plan came after educators spoke up at the committee's June 14 meeting, noting the rampant use of phones in classrooms.
Deputy Superintendent Marisa Mendonsa outlined the plan, noting that the first step would be consistent reminders of expectations to students at the start of the year. Mendonsa said there would be signage and teachers would be expected to verbally remind students of the policy.
“This is a progressive response,” Mendonsa said in the meeting. “As you can see, there’s a little bit more freedom as each level of schooling occurs.”
Under the policy, elementary students are not allowed to have cellphones in school, middle schoolers will be expected to put theirs in a “cellphone pocket” for the class period and high schoolers will be allowed to keep their phones on silent in their bags.
Each classroom in the middle and high schools will be outfitted with a “cellphone pocket chart,” essentially a grid of holsters for mobile devices hung on classroom doors. Middle schoolers will be required to put their phones in a pocket during class, whereas high schoolers will have to if they don't follow the guidelines.
Middle schoolers will be able to use their phones at lunch and recess, whereas high school students will be allowed to use their phones during transitions, lunch and before and after school.
If students disregard the policy, they’ll be given verbal warnings to comply and eventually disciplinary “log entries” will be generated if they persist in the behavior.
Yondr pouches won’t be used until a student has at least three log entries; they’ll be issued a pouch for one to three days at that point. Once a student has accrued five entries, they’ll have to use one for one to two weeks.
If they rack up 10 entries, a student’s phone will be held in the office and additional disciplinary action, such as detention, could be utilized.
Despite cellphones not being allowed in elementary schools, a similar tiered disciplinary plan that mirrors that of the higher school levels is included in the policy.
Mendonsa said she expects the district will have about 20 Yondr pouches for each of the middle and high schools in the city. The district also applied for a $25,000 grant from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education that would also go toward purchasing additional pouches, she said.
“We follow the same rhythm that appears in our code of character conduct and support,” Mendonsa said in an interview before the meeting. “The Yondr cases come into play when we have many violations that occur.”
School committee members weighed in with questions, concerns and some praise about the plan. Committee Chair William Cameron said he was concerned that the policy was “too complicated to be effective over the long haul,” noting that its application while also dealing with other issues affecting schools could prove difficult.
Vice Chair Dan Elias asked if handing the responsibilities over to teachers was a “manageable task” considering the other duties already assigned to them.
Committee member Alison McGee noted that the plan did not appear to have provisions about phone usage during emergency situations, raising concerns about misinformation and the ability of students to communicate with their families. Members noted the prospective issues that could arise from smart watches and other devices, as students will try to find ways around the policy.
And among all the members: A clarion call for consistency in enforcement.
“If one teacher decides to be the nice one who lets the kids get their phones for 15 minutes at the end of class, the whole house of cards will collapse,” said committee member Sara Hathaway. “We all have to be consistent and say, ‘It’s not that I’m not nice. It’s that this is a policy.’ And we're following this policy.”