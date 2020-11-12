PITTSFIELD — Amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, all Pittsfield public schools will return to remote learning for at least three weeks and the city has prohibited in-person dining in restaurants and closed municipal buildings.
In response to the jump in cases, Mayor Linda Tyer said the COVID-19 Task Force met Thursday morning and the Board of Health moved to issue an emergency order to move backwards on the state’s reopening plan — to Step 1 of Phase 3 — until further notice. She said the spike pushed Pittsfield into the “red” category denoting “high-risk.”
“We need to take aggressive action now to get us back on the right course and reverse this alarming trend,” she said in a press release.
The state Department of Public Health released its weekly community-level report Thursday, which was based on data current as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, and categorized Pittsfield as a “yellow” community. Pittsfield state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier said local officials access coronavirus case data quicker than the state.
“Note that we get our local data faster than the state and the mayor ... based on the significant (104 cases in one day) increase ... has moved us to RED,” she said in a Facebook post.
The city is reverting back to an earlier reopening phase before receiving a mandate to do so from the state. According to the state’s coronavirus rules, communities have to step back if they are categorized as “red” in DPH’s weekly community-level report for three consecutive weeks.
“We’re not waiting, the city of Pittsfield is not waiting. This is way too serious,” said Tyer. “The COVID-19 Task Force and I, we are not fooling around. We care very deeply about this community, and we will do everything in our power to protect the community from the virus.”
Effective Friday, indoor table service at restaurants will be suspended until further notice. Eateries will still be permitted to offer delivery and takeout service. Municipal buildings will also be closed to the public, again.
Local health officials blame large gatherings at private locations, like homes and other residences, as well as get-togethers at restaurants, for the rise in local coronavirus cases. According to the city, there have been 169 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pittsfield since Oct. 22.
The city implored the public to avoid large gatherings and limit gatherings to those in their household and immediate social bubbles. Indoor residential gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people.
Jump in cases
Officials on Wednesday learned that more than 100 positive cases were reported in the city, in part due to a backlog in testing. The cases created a deluge of work for Pittsfield’s public health nurses, who are heading up contact tracing efforts, and prompted the city to seek additional support from the state’s COVID-19 Community Tracing Collaborative.
Tyer said another 10 new positive cases were reported in the city Thursday.
“The pause of in-person learning allows time to further assess data with the goal of resuming in-person learning as soon as we can confidently and safely deliver it,” according to an email distributed to district families Thursday afternoon.
“The recent spikes do not include cases involving student-to-student, staff-to-staff, or student-to-staff interactions within our school buildings,” the email said. “Data shows that the recent uptick in Pittsfield’s COVID-19 cases directly relate to large gatherings that have taken place in recent weeks within the community.”
Tyer told The Eagle that the decision to close schools was made by the city’s COVID-19 Task Force in consultation with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
As recently as Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker reiterated his view that children should be learning in classrooms with COVID-19 precautions in place during the pandemic. Nevertheless, Tyer said that DESE agreed that “the speed and the magnitude of the increasing cases was sufficient justification” for suspending in-person learning in Pittsfield.
She and Baker have common ground in their belief about the importance of keeping schools open, which is why she said she’s so bothered by the recent upswing in coronavirus cases, because the situation could have been prevented.
“I agree with the governor — we need to keep our schools open, that is why the situation is so upsetting to me because all of it was avoidable. Now we are in a predicament where we have extraordinarily high case counts,” she said.
The suspension of in-person learning is a disappointing yet understandable development, said School Committee member Daniel Elias. Some children need face-to-face instruction to thrive, and childcare raises a “tremendous issue” for many families.
“I’m disappointed by it, but I understand the rationale behind it. I think people started to see the seriousness of the situation in our city, and I think they were expecting us to make a move for the safety of our students and their families,” he said. “You act now in the hopes that this can be a short-term thing, and we can get the kids back in person as soon as possible.”
Echoing the district’s statement, Tyer said schools had so far not been sources of transmission of the virus. It was important, she said, that city and school officials took action to prevent that from happening. In the meantime, public health nurses, with support from the state, are working to track down people who were in close contact with the newly reported cases.
“In our contact tracing we had not seen any clusters in our schools. The schools have not been locations of transmission, and we want to avoid that,” she said. “So that’s why it’s important for us to go to remote learning while we manage these high case rates.”
‘Tracker list’ grew
Interim Superintendent Joseph Curtis said the district is in near constant communication with city health officials involved in contact tracing. Given the backlog of cases, contact tracing could “no longer be guaranteed in a quick fashion,” which indicated to Curtis and the COVID-19 Task Force that the district must revert to remote learning.
Each school tracks every student and staff member who reported symptoms consistent with the virus, as well as those who have pending COVID-19 tests or who live with someone who has a pending test, he said.
“The tracker list … within the past two days grew very long,” he said.
Though classrooms will be closed Friday, meals will be available to children up to 18 between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. at Conte Community School, Morningside Community School, Allendale Elementary School and Egremont Elementary School.
The Berkshire County Superintendents’ Roundtable meets Friday and will discuss coronavirus trends and their impact on school districts, said Executive Secretary William Ballen.
Public safety impact
Meantime, one Pittsfield Police officer is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to Chief Michael Wynn. Based on the most recent report Wynn received, that officer was “feeling pretty good,” he said.
In response to the recent cases, the department is again requiring officers to follow the safety protocols in place last spring. That means wearing more PPE, including eye protection, on calls for service, and keeping extra PPE in cruisers to hand out to residents as needed.
He said he has good access to adequate PPE and coronavirus testing for first responders. The Central Berkshire Coordinating Center at the old Second Street jail is still functioning on an appointment-only basis, and received a drop-off of supplies from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency this week.
Officials are in the process of determining whether to once again discourage the public from walking into the police station, said Wynn. Right now, dispatchers may advise some who call the police to report their issue online or to an officer over the phone, depending on the nature of the report.