PITTSFIELD — As the Pittsfield Public Schools return to all-remote learning, the district is offering takeout breakfasts and lunches starting Monday.
Five housing complexes and 10 of the 12 schools will be locations for the "grab 'n go" meals on Monday through Friday, with the program running through Dec. 4.
City school officials say they want students to access healthy, nutritious, and appetizing meals on a daily basis.
The following information was provided to parents guardians by the district:
• All children ages 18 & under can participate the Pittsfield Public Schools free meal program.
• Breakfast and lunch will be packaged together.
• Hot, ready-to-eat meals will be available.
• Parents can continue to pick up meals for their children.
• New meal times will not conflict with remote learning lunch schedules.
• Additional meal sites have been made available for easier access.
• Meal pick-ups do not have to take place at the school a child attends. Children and families can pick up from any meal site.
Locations and times for meal pick-ups are as follows:
• Berkshire Peak Apartments (West Street) 11-11:30 a.m.
• Brattlebrook Apartments (April Lane) 11-11:30 a.m.
• Christopher Arms Apartments (John Street) 11-11:30 a.m.
• Dower Square Housing Village (Wahconah Street) 11-11:30 a.m.
• Wilson Park Housing (Mohawk & Memorial Drive) 11-11:30 a.m.
• Allendale Elementary School (Connecticut Avenue) 11-11:45 a.m.
• Capeless Elementary School (Brooks Avenue) 11-11:45 a.m.
• Conte Community School (West Union Street) 11-11:45 a.m.
• Egremont Elementary (Egremont Avenue) 11-11:45 a.m.
• Herberg Middle School (Pomeroy Avenue) 11:00-11:45
• Morningside Community School (Burbank Street) 11-11:45 a.m.
• Pittsfield High School (East Street, Longfellow) 11-11:45 a.m.
• Reid Middle School (North Street) 11-11:45 a.m.
• Stearns Elementary School (Lebanon Avenue) 11-11:45 a.m.
• Williams Elementary School (Bushey Road) 11-11:45 a.m.
For more information about remote learning, visit https://sites.google.com/pittsfield.net/athomelearning.