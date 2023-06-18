17-year-old Ciara wants you to know about her awesome stay-at-home dad Thomas Fiscella

PITTSFIELD — His prowess in the kitchen was one of the things that first attracted Elizabeth Fallon to Thomas Fiscella, along with his fastidious housekeeping of his Lee apartment.
That, and his level-headed approach to emergencies. Oh, and his sense of humor.
So when the two were scuba diving in the Caribbean 30 feet underwater in the fall of 1993 and Thomas crayoned the words “Will You Marry Me?” on a whiteboard, the answer was obvious. The two were married in Pittsfield on Oct. 14, 1995.
Ten years later, when Beth finally learned she was pregnant with a girl, she wondered whether her husband might be a tad disappointed.
“But he was thrilled,” Beth recalled. “He really did want a daughter.”
Tom helped put his wife through nursing school and graduate school, helping her to earn her Ph.D. in nursing. But despite her advanced degrees in a profession associated with caregiving, Beth said Tom has always been the nurturing one.
The two decided early on that when they had a child, he would be the stay-at-home parent.
Then, when daughter Ciara was born in April of 2006, Tom stepped in immediately, handling all the parenting responsibilities.
“And when she was really little, and I was juggling between teaching at UMass and completing my doctorate, he would be up with her at night and sleep on the floor next to her crib if she needed something,” said Beth, whose commutes from Pittsfield have been to Amherst and Chicopee. She’s now associate dean of the nursing program at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
“He was always very attentive and always allowed me to leave the house every day with some peace of mind knowing that she was well taken care of,” Beth said.
There were occasionally awkward moments, like the time he showed up to a parent-child group play date and realized that the rest of the parents were moms who didn’t necessarily welcome his presence.
“He just assumed he was invited as well,” Beth said. “He had to learn the hard way that, you know, being a stay-at-home dad does come with some differences.”
Undeterred, Tom helped set up for movie nights and participated enthusiastically in other school events.
He’s also become the go-to guy in the neighborhood — not just for lawn mower repair, which is something he does on the side — but for emergencies. He’s often the first to respond to accidents on the street.
“And he really does make it a point in making new neighbors feel welcome and feel that we’re there to help them,” Beth said. ”Which is very different than my background because I was always pretty shy and not very outgoing.”
Born in Pittsfield in February of 1959, Tom Fiscella is the son of the late Thomas and Dolores (Berthiaume) Fiscella. He grew up working at his family’s store, Tom’s Variety, on Holmes Road in Pittsfield. When Beth Fallon and Tom Fiscella met, he was working as a subcontractor building houses.
Now, 17, Ciara Fiscella contacted The Eagle about her dad.
She credits him with sharing his interests with her, including cars, amusement parks and rock ‘n’ roll.
He’s taken her all the way to Sandusky, Ohio, to Cedar Point to share a ride on the famous Millennium Force and Top Thrill Dragster roller-coasters.
He’s shown her engines and helped with homework and given her his signature look: the hairy eyeball with one eyebrow up and the other down, a la John Belushi, for good reason and no reason at all.
When the family camps in the RV, Tom is, perhaps not surprisingly, master of the grill.
He has taken part in school activities, including father-daughter dances along the way.
In May, Ciara asked a boy to the junior prom at Pittsfield High School and he didn’t respond with an answer. It took her awhile to decide whether to go to the dance.
The night before the dance, she decided to go solo, even though her friends had dates.
Tom drove her to her makeup and hair appointments the day of the dance and then swung by Dunkin’ Donuts for a treat.
Then he arranged to borrow the Chevelle he’d sold to a friend to drive her to the dance.
“And that was very fun,” she said. “And he was very happy.”