BOSTON — A former Pittsfield woman and transgender activist was reportedly among two people slain on Sunday in a Boston apartment.
Police have not released the identities of the victims, but a statement from Berkshire Pride, an organization representing the LGBTQ community, said one of the women was Jahaira DeAlto, an outspoken activist in the community.
"It is with profound sadness that we share and mourn the loss of Jahaira DeAlto," the statement read. "Jahaira was a loyal friend, a fierce advocate, and a mother to many.
"Her unconditional love was felt by all who met her and her kind and funny spirit left its mark on the Berkshires — from the classrooms at Berkshire Community College to the offices of Elizabeth Freeman Center, from helping launch the first Transgender Day of Remembrance and Berkshire Pride Festival to 'being all the things,' as she liked to say."
DeAlto graduated from Berkshire Community College in August 2019 with an associate degree in human services.
Officers responding to an address in the city's Dorchester section just after noon Sunday found the victims suffering from stab wounds inside an apartment, according to an Associated Press report.
One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to the hospital where she later died, police said.
Two children in the home were not injured but were taken to the hospital for an evaluation, police said.
A suspect has been arrested. Marcus Chavis, 34, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges including murder, police said.
